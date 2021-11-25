Biden repeats 'America is back' message on most expensive Thanksgiving in history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden declared "America is back" in a phone call Thursday to "Today" show co-host Al Roker during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Roker, broadcasting live from the parade, asked the president, "What’s your message to the American folks on this day?"

Biden responded, "My message is after two years, you’re back, America’s back, there's nothing we’re unable to overcome, Al. And you’re one of the reasons for that. You’re always up and moving."

The iconic parade returned to its pre-pandemic form on Thursday after being modified last year and nixing the audience.

"Thank you so much," Roker told the president. "Santa is coming."

"I'm waiting for Santa," Biden replied.

The Bidens are spending their Thanksgiving holiday at a private equity billionaire’s compound in Nantucket, Massachusetts, prompting Republicans to slam him as out of touch this week as inflation soars to a three-decade high.

This year's classic Thanksgiving feast has jumped more than 14% from last year's average, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey. That's in large part because the cost of a turkey is up nearly 24% from last year. The cost of chicken breasts, meanwhile, has jumped 26% over the past year, according to Labor Department data.

The industry has largely blamed the price spike on supply chain disruptions and high demand for food, particularly meat.

That, in addition to the highest gas prices the U.S. has seen in seven years, is making this year the most expensive Thanksgiving in the country's history.

