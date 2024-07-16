Biden aims to shore up Black voter support as Trump tries to make inroads

President Biden is focused on maintaining his support from Black voters as the once solid foundational bloc of the Democratic Party begins to waver.

Biden will be participating in an interview for BET on Tuesday to pitch himself as the obvious choice for Black voters.

Following the interview, Biden is expected to attend the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas. He will be delivering remarks during the event.

FORBES DELETES ARTICLE CLAIMING IT IS NOT 'UNTHINKABLE' TRUMP MAY USE SHOOTING TO REACH BLACK VOTERS

Finally, Biden will meet with Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford for an economic summit, where he will speak to Black voters and meet with Black members of congress to discuss his vision for a second term.

Members of the CBC who are expected to meet with Biden include Reps. Jim Clyburn, Jonathan Jackson, Yvette Clarke, Robin Kelly, Gabe Amo, Bennie Thompson, Bobby Scott, Troy Carter and Nikema Williams.

The extensive tour focusing on the Black community comes at the same time former President Trump is courting solidly blue areas of the country, seeking to capitalize on Biden's perceived weakness.

'INCLUSIVE FOR ALL': FIRST-TERM BLACK REPUBLICAN TALKS NON-WHITE VOTERS DITCHING DEMS FOR GOP

Trump's decision to target minority voters in places like New York, where Republicans have not carried the state in decades, reflects the Trump campaign's belief that Biden is showing weakness with key Democratic constituencies.

Despite holding a solid majority of Black voters, the Biden campaign has seen a notable drop in enthusiasm in key swing states since 2020.

"Our campaign believes that Black voters deserve to hear from Team Biden-Harris, and they deserve to have their vote earned, not assumed," the Biden campaign previously said about Black voter engagement. "That’s exactly what we are doing through historic investments in Black media and outreach, creative engagement efforts, culturally competent content and innovative organizing initiatives. No campaign has valued Black voters like we have, including through investing earlier and with more money than ever before talking to Black voters."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last month found that support for Biden among Black voters has dropped roughly 20 percentage points in both Michigan and Pennsylvania since the last election.

In Michigan, the poll found Trump has 15% of Black voters, compared to Biden at 54% of the support from Black voters. Trump received just 9% of the Black vote in Michigan in the 2020 election.

Many pollsters expect Trump to experience a bump in support across all demographics following the assassination attempt that nearly took his life last weekend.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.