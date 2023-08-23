Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Biden administration in talks with Venezuela over possible sanctions relief for fair elections: report

Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro is expected to run for re-election

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Bret Baier: US officials 'miscalculated' about Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Video

Bret Baier: US officials 'miscalculated' about Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

Fox News host Bret Baier takes a closer look at US-Venezuela relations in the wake of interim President Juan Guaido being ousted on 'Special Report.'

The Biden administration is in talks with Venezuelan officials and exploring a temporary lift of sanctions in exchange for officials in the South American nation to hold fair elections next year, according to a report.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that the discussions consist of senior officials from both countries, including Jorge Rodríguez, Venezuela’s head of congress, citing people familiar with the process.

Sanctions have had a major impact on the country's oil sales, which is Venezuela's top export, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

According to the report, the U.S. would grant a license to lift all or some of the sanctions against Venezuela for a temporary term.

COLOMBIA HOLDS MULTINATIONAL SUMMIT ON VENEZUELAN POLITICAL CRISIS

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro gives State of the Union speech wearing flag inspired sash

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president. (Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

Venezuelan socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, is expected to run for re-election. He hasn't yet set a date for a possible election.

FORMER VENEZUELAN SPY CHIEF DENIES SMUGGLING OVER 6 TONS OF COCAINE INTO MEXICO, US

President Biden

President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House for a trip to Scranton, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, File)

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council, said sanctions relief could happen if Venezuela takes actions toward becoming a democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Venezuela maduro politics

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

"Should Venezuela take concrete actions toward restoring democracy, leading to free and fair elections, we are prepared to provide corresponding sanctions relief," Watson said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics