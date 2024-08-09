Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine

Biden admin announces another $125M in military assistance for Ukraine as fighting intensifies on Russian soil

Ukrainian forces have brought the war to Russian soil amid a fierce offensive

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Ukraine takes POWs in Russia amid surprise invasion Video

Ukraine takes POWs in Russia amid surprise invasion

Ukraine's defense ministry released footage showing Ukrainian troops taking Russian soldiers captive in Kursk region. (Reuters)

The Biden administration is sending another round of military assistance to Ukraine as its war with Russia intensifies following a large-scale incursion by Ukrainian forces. 

The latest package is worth $125 million and includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons, the State Department said Friday. 

FIGHTING RAGES INSIDE RUSSIAN TERRITORY AFTER UKRAINE'S SURPRISE INCURSION

Ukraine damage from missile attack

A view of damage after a Russian missile attack in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in March. (Vladyslav Ukolov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The U.S. has funneled billions in assistance to Ukraine to help the country counter Russian attacks. The aid came following the deaths of at least 14 people in a mall in Kostiantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, by a Russian airstrike. 

"The end goal here is to help Ukraine defend itself," White House national security council communications adviser John Kirby told reporters. 

UKRAINE BREACHES RUSSIAN BORDER NEAR MAJOR GAS TRANSMISSION HUB, DEFENSE OFFICIALS SAY

Sudhza Kursk Russia Ukraine invasion

A view of destroyed buildings in the town of Sudzha following an incursion of Ukrainian troops into the Kursk region, Russia. (MIC Izvestia / IZ.RU via Reuters)

Some Republicans have objected to the Biden administration's spending on military and economic aid for Ukraine, amid numerous domestic pressures. The U.S. national debt currently stands at just over $35 trillion.

On Friday, Russia’s Lipetsk region, which sits just north of Kursk, came under attack by Ukrainian drone strikes in which an ammunition depot and warehouse were reportedly hit. Some 700 Russian guided bombs were allegedly destroyed in the strike, East2West media sources told Fox News Digital. 

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers released a video online showing the remnants of a Russian convoy that was apparently ambushed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday night. 

The graphic footage showed burned-out vehicles, including some that were filled with bodies of dead Russian soldiers. 

Meanwhile, Russia declared a federal-level emergency in the Kursk region, four days after hundreds of Ukrainian troops poured across the border in what appeared to be Kyiv’s biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began.

Kursk region attack

Up to 400 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in a single HIMARS missile strike in the Kursk region as they were on the move to fight the Ukrainian army on Friday. (East2West)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russia’s Defense Ministry said reinforcements were on their way to Kursk to counter Ukraine’s raid, with Russia deploying multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trailers and heavy tracked vehicles.

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics