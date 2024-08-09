Biden admin announces another $125M in military assistance for Ukraine as fighting intensifies on Russian soil

The Biden administration is sending another round of military assistance to Ukraine as its war with Russia intensifies following a large-scale incursion by Ukrainian forces.

The latest package is worth $125 million and includes air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, multi-mission radars, and anti-tank weapons, the State Department said Friday.

FIGHTING RAGES INSIDE RUSSIAN TERRITORY AFTER UKRAINE'S SURPRISE INCURSION

The U.S. has funneled billions in assistance to Ukraine to help the country counter Russian attacks. The aid came following the deaths of at least 14 people in a mall in Kostiantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, by a Russian airstrike.

"The end goal here is to help Ukraine defend itself," White House national security council communications adviser John Kirby told reporters.

UKRAINE BREACHES RUSSIAN BORDER NEAR MAJOR GAS TRANSMISSION HUB, DEFENSE OFFICIALS SAY

Some Republicans have objected to the Biden administration's spending on military and economic aid for Ukraine, amid numerous domestic pressures. The U.S. national debt currently stands at just over $35 trillion.

On Friday, Russia’s Lipetsk region, which sits just north of Kursk, came under attack by Ukrainian drone strikes in which an ammunition depot and warehouse were reportedly hit. Some 700 Russian guided bombs were allegedly destroyed in the strike, East2West media sources told Fox News Digital.

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers released a video online showing the remnants of a Russian convoy that was apparently ambushed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday night.

The graphic footage showed burned-out vehicles, including some that were filled with bodies of dead Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Russia declared a federal-level emergency in the Kursk region, four days after hundreds of Ukrainian troops poured across the border in what appeared to be Kyiv’s biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said reinforcements were on their way to Kursk to counter Ukraine’s raid, with Russia deploying multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trailers and heavy tracked vehicles.

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.