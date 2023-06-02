Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden to address nation after Congress passes bipartisan debt ceiling bill, averting default

Biden said after the bill passed the U.S. Senate that it represents a 'win for Americans'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Biden, McCarthy vying for votes with proposed debt limit deal Video

Biden, McCarthy vying for votes with proposed debt limit deal

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on new developments in the debt limit drama as President Biden and Speaker McCarthy look to seal votes for a debt bill.

President Biden is expected to address the nation after Congress passed a bill to raise the government's borrowing limit in bipartisan fashion after weeks of tense negotiations between President Biden and Republican House leaders.

His speech comes after the Senate passed a deal on Thursday negotiated between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The bipartisan deal would suspend the debt limit with no cap until Jan. 1, 2025 and slashes non-defense spending to near fiscal year 2022 levels, pulls back on new funding set to go towards the IRS in addition to clawing back some unspent COVID-19 pandemic-era funds. The bill also caps spending increases at 1% for the following year.

Biden will speak to the nation from the White House on Friday at 7 p.m.

SENATE PASSES BIPARTISAN DEBT CEILING BILL, SENDS TO BIDEN’S DESK

Biden speaking in Roosevelt Room

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

After the bill's passage by the Senate on Thursday, Biden said it represents a win for Americans.

HOUSE PASSES MCCARTHY-BIDEN DEBT CEILING DEAL, SENDS TO SENATE FIVE DAYS BEFORE FUNDING CRUNCH

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Republican majority in the House narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Joe Biden into negotiations on federal spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," Biden said in a statement.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden at G-7

President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023, following the G-7 Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

With the bill's passage and Biden's expected signature, Washington will avoid a default on government debt, which the Treasury Department was predicting could happen on June 5.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics