Biden to address nation after Congress passes bipartisan debt ceiling bill, averting default

President Biden is expected to address the nation after Congress passed a bill to raise the government's borrowing limit in bipartisan fashion after weeks of tense negotiations between President Biden and Republican House leaders.

His speech comes after the Senate passed a deal on Thursday negotiated between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The bipartisan deal would suspend the debt limit with no cap until Jan. 1, 2025 and slashes non-defense spending to near fiscal year 2022 levels, pulls back on new funding set to go towards the IRS in addition to clawing back some unspent COVID-19 pandemic-era funds. The bill also caps spending increases at 1% for the following year.

Biden will speak to the nation from the White House on Friday at 7 p.m.

SENATE PASSES BIPARTISAN DEBT CEILING BILL, SENDS TO BIDEN’S DESK

After the bill's passage by the Senate on Thursday, Biden said it represents a win for Americans.

HOUSE PASSES MCCARTHY-BIDEN DEBT CEILING DEAL, SENDS TO SENATE FIVE DAYS BEFORE FUNDING CRUNCH

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," Biden said in a statement.

With the bill's passage and Biden's expected signature, Washington will avoid a default on government debt, which the Treasury Department was predicting could happen on June 5.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and the Associated Press contributed to this report.