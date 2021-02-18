Beto O'Rourke says U.S. could become like Nazi Germany in 10 years, despite Biden's win

Democratic politician Beto O'Rourke fretted Thursday on MSNBC that the United States could become Nazi Germany within 10 years, in spite of full Democratic control of the White House and Congress.

On "Morning Joe," O'Rourke likened efforts by former President Donald Trump and some Republican allies to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory to the failed Beer Hall Putsch coup attempt by Adolf Hitler in 1923.

"The proudest democracy on the face of the planet will become a memory if we do not fight for it right now," O'Rourke said. "So we should take no comfort in the fact that Joe Biden was successfully sworn in, no comfort in the fact that Congress seems to be operating as normal. This thing is on a roll right now, and if you look at the Beer Hall Putsch in Germany, 1923, it was 10 years later Hitler is chancellor. We are operating under the big lie right now in America. We’ve got to stop it. That's up to all of us in this great democracy."

CUOMO WAS 'PLAYING POLITICAL FOOTBALL' WITH SENIORS, SAYS DAUGHTER OF NURSING HOME VICTIM

O'Rourke served three terms in the House of Representative before launching a failed bid to oust Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018. He used the liberal fame from his narrow defeat as a springboard to run for president, but he never gained traction and dropped out of the Democratic primary battle in October 2019. He pushed Biden to consider Texas a swing state in 2020, but Trump defeated Biden by nearly six points there and improved on his showing with Hispanic voters from 2016.

O'Rourke often compared the Trump administration to the Third Reich during his failed presidential campaign.

BETO O'ROURKE BLAMES GOP 'DEATH CULT MENTALITY' FOR RISE IN US VIOLENCE

O'Rourke slammed Cruz for joining in the Republican challenge of the Electoral College certification in January, which preceded the deadly Capitol riot by a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6. Cruz also echoed Trump's unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

"When Ted Cruz helps to incite that sedition, seeks to overturn a lawfully, legitimately, democratically decided election, he is just as culpable for the insurrection," O'Rourke said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Rourke didn't put off rumors he would run for Texas governor in 2022, saying he wasn't thinking about that right now. He used much of his appearance to lambast Republican leadership for the state's widespread power grid failures after a snowstorm.