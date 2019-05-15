Bernie Sanders is right to team up with 'young, energetic' Ocasio-Cortez: Trump campaign official

A campaign advisory board member for President Trump's reelection campaign said on Wednesday that Bernie Sanders made a good choice in making a recent appearance with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After the two teamed up on Monday to host a rally in support of the Green New Deal, during which time they took a veiled swipe at Joe Biden, Jason Meister discussed Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and the possibility of a successful Sanders campaign during a Wednesday afternoon appearance on "Outnumbered."

"It is a good move by Bernie Sanders to have AOC out there," Meister said. "He's a very old candidate. She's young, she's energetic, she's got a voice," he continued.

However, Meister added that he thinks her policies are so radically liberal that they don't inspire a large following.

"I think every time she opens her mouth, another Trump voter gets born," he said. "She's all over the map. She says crazy things. You have to see the socialist aspect of her," he continued.

Also in attendance on the show was New York Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, who said it makes sense that Bernie Sanders would "lean on" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez because they're "birds of a feather" and have the same ideas.

Jacobs conceded that although Rep. Ocasio-Cortez does draw large crowds of supporters, he's never met her.

He added that politicians like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez represent a small fraction of the Democratic party, who are largely shifting towards a more moderate stance.

"The fact of the matter is, the Republican party and Donald Trump want to make it seem like AOC represents the Democratic Party... that's not true," he continued.

When asked whether he thought Bernie Sanders could win in 2020, he quickly responded with "no."