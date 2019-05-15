Expand / Collapse search
Bernie Sanders
Published

Bernie Sanders is right to team up with 'young, energetic' Ocasio-Cortez: Trump campaign official

By Anna Hopkins | Fox News
Is Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders turning to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to stem Joe Biden's surge in the polls? Reaction and analysis from Jason Meister, Trump 2020 campaign advisory board member, and Jay Jacobs, New York state Democratic chairman.

A campaign advisory board member for President Trump's reelection campaign said on Wednesday that Bernie Sanders made a good choice in making a recent appearance with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After the two teamed up on Monday to host a rally in support of the Green New Deal, during which time they took a veiled swipe at Joe Biden, Jason Meister discussed Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and the possibility of a successful Sanders campaign during a Wednesday afternoon appearance on "Outnumbered."

"It is a good move by Bernie Sanders to have AOC out there," Meister said. "He's a very old candidate. She's young, she's energetic, she's got a voice," he continued.

However, Meister added that he thinks her policies are so radically liberal that they don't inspire a large following.

BERNIE SANDERS DECLARES ABORTION IS A 'CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT'

"I think every time she opens her mouth, another Trump voter gets born," he said. "She's all over the map. She says crazy things. You have to see the socialist aspect of her," he continued.

Also in attendance on the show was New York Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, who said it makes sense that Bernie Sanders would "lean on" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez because they're "birds of a feather" and have the same ideas.

Jacobs conceded that although Rep. Ocasio-Cortez does draw large crowds of supporters, he's never met her.

AOC RAMPS UP RHETORIC ON WAGES, SAYS WE CAN'T CONTINUE TO ALLOW PEOPLE TO BE PAID 'LESS THAN THEY NEED'

He added that politicians like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez represent a small fraction of the Democratic party, who are largely shifting towards a more moderate stance.

"The fact of the matter is, the Republican party and Donald Trump want to make it seem like AOC represents the Democratic Party... that's not true," he continued.

When asked whether he thought Bernie Sanders could win in 2020, he quickly responded with "no."

Anna Hopkins is a Freelance Reporter with Fox News Digital based in New York City. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaHopkins94.