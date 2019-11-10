Bernie Sanders laughs at idea Bezos urged Bloomberg to run: ‘That’s real class solidarity’

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., laughed so hard Saturday when he learned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had urged Michael Bloomberg months ago to run for president that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had to step in to speak, according to a report.

“Of course!” Ocasio-Cortez told the Des Moines Register. “They’ve got class solidarity. The billionaires are looking out for each other.”

She added that Bill Gates being seemingly more willing to vote for President Trump than a Democrat shows how adamant billionaires are about protecting their “excess.”

At that point Sanders interjected.

“Jeff Bezos, worth $150 billion, supporting Mike Bloomberg, who’s worth only $50 billion, that's real class solidarity,” he told the Register. “I’m impressed by that grassroots movement.”

Sanders has been critical of Jeff Bezos in the past, over the treatment of his employees, and takes credit for getting Amazon to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour last year.

Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed Medicare-for-all plans that would raise taxes on the wealthy have concerned billionaires like Bloomberg and Bezos.

At a rally in Iowa earlier Saturday, Sanders told the crowd Bloomberg “ain’t gonna buy this election!”

“You’re not going to get elected president by avoiding Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada," Sanders said. "Yes, we don’t have a super PAC and I’m not worth $52 billion.”

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, qualified Friday to get on the Democratic presidential primary ballot in Alabama.