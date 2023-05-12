Bernie Sanders doubled his 2022 income with profits from book railing against capitalism

Progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders nearly doubled his yearly income last year by selling a book that decried the principles of capitalism.

The latest round of financial disclosure forms from the Vermont senator, first reported by Business Insider and obtained by Fox News Digital, show $170,000 in royalties last year from Penguin Random House for his book "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism."

The royalty amount is only slightly less than the $174,000 salary that Sanders made last year serving Vermont in the U.S. Senate.

Sanders earned a $170,000 royalty from Random House in 2020 as well, which amounts to $340,000 in book royalties.

Sanders faced pushback earlier this year for embarking on a tour promoting the book with events that charged guests almost $100 to attend.

Sanders claimed at the time he had "nothing to do" with those prices and said he was "not particularly" happy about the situation but acknowledged he has to "operate within the system" of selling a book.

Sanders has long been criticized for railing against capitalism while owning three houses and earning millions in recent years from his various ventures.

In a contentious Fox News town hall during the 2020 presidential cycle, Sanders defended himself against allegations of hypocrisy for making money off books that oppose capitalism.

"This year, we had $560,000 in income," Sanders said. "In my and my wife's case, I wrote a pretty good book. It was a bestseller, sold all over the world, and we made money. If anyone thinks I should apologize for writing a bestselling book, I'm sorry, I'm not gonna do it."