Bernie Sanders disagrees, but Trump keeps insisting Harris is more liberal than the Vermont senator

Former President Trump is once again arguing that Vice President Kamala Harris is "worse than Bernie Sanders."

Since Harris replaced President Biden at the top of the Democrats' 2024 ticket three and a half weeks ago, the Republican presidential nominee, his campaign, and allies, have repeatedly claimed that Harris is an ultra-liberal, as they point to her record as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president.

"She is considered more liberal, by far, than Bernie Sanders. She's a radical left lunatic," the former president reiterated on Monday night, in a social media interview with Trump backer Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire Tesla CEO, Space X founder, and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.

WHAT THE LATEST POLLS IN THREE KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES SHOW IN THE HARRIS-TRUMP SHOWDOWN

It wasn't the first time Trump had argued that Harris was more liberal than Sanders, the longtime independent senator from Vermont, progressive champion and two-time runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A couple of days after Biden's blockbuster announcement that he was ending his re-election campaign and endorsing his vice president, Trump tried out the line at a large rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TRUMP MOVES TO DEFINE HARRIS AS ULTRA-LIBERAL

Trump argued that Harris is "more liberal than Bernie Sanders. Can you believe it?"

Sanders, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News Digital days after Trump's comment, disagreed.

"I would hope that when he said, ‘Can you believe that?,’ people said no," Sanders said.

"It'’s not true. Once again, Trump is lying," Sanders emphasized. "Let me just simply say that for better or for worse, Kamala Harris is not more progressive than I am."

During his Fox News interview, Sanders took aim at Trump, who this spring was convicted of 34 felony counts in the first criminal trial of a former or current president in the nation’s history.

WHAT BERNIE SANDERS TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT HOW KAMALA HARRIS CAN WIN

"This is the most important election, I think, in our lifetimes. I will do everything that I can to see that Donald Trump is defeated," the senator stressed.

Sanders has been campaigning on behalf of Harris, but he hasn’t formally endorsed the vice president.

"I think if the vice president is to win this election, and obviously I want her to win, I think she has to start talking about issues of relevance to the working class of this country, because there are tens of millions of people who are really hurting," Sanders explained. "They want to know what the next president is going to do for them, and I hope very much that Vice President Harris will make that clear."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The path toward victory is to talk about issues that are relevant," he reiterated.

Asked what Harris specifically needs to detail, Sanders said, "I hope that the vice president will be talking about the need to substantially lower prescription drug costs… the need to have tax reform so the wealthiest in this country start paying their fair share of taxes, so we can greatly expand child care and affordable housing in this country, and I think we’ve got to be very strong on the issue of climate change and make it clear that we’re going to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel if we’re going to save this planet for future generations."