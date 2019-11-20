Ben Carson accuses Maxine Waters of ‘shamelessness,’ lacking ‘basic manners’ in letter

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Monday accused Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., of lacking “basic manners” over a letter she sent to President Trump last month saying his “shamelessness knows no bounds," according to a report.

Waters’ Oct. 28 letter demanded answers about the administration’s potential plan to push homeless Californians off the street and out of homeless camps, Politico reported.

BEN CARSON HITS BACK AT HOUSE DEM WHO WANTED APOLOGY FOR 'HAIRY MEN' COMMENT: 'NEED TO BE MORE MATURE THAN THAT'

“Shamelessness," Carson wrote, "is a career politician of 30 years laying blame. Shamelessness is allowing more than 55,000 Americans to live on the very streets they represent,” he said about her district in South Los Angeles County.

Carson wrote that he’s sent multiple letters to Waters’ office to discuss homelessness in her district but claimed she’s refused to meet with him.

“Basic manners elude you and it seems that instead of producing results, you’re more interested in producing cheap headlines at the President’s expense — like a true career politician,” he added, according to Politico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to The Hill, Waters said Carson has been a "complete failure” as HUD secretary.