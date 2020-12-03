Barrasso: Democrats performing 'dirty tricks' to win Georgia Senate runoffs

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., criticized Democratic "dirty tricks" in Georgia's dueling runoff Senate races on Thursday, calling the notion of all-Democratic control in Washington a "scary" prospect.

Responding on "Outnumbered Overtime" to Georgia officials investigating groups for seeking to register ineligible voters, the Senate Republican Conference chair said such conduct could not be tolerated.

"We can see already the dirty tricks being done by Democrats in Georgia again," Barrasso said. "When you hear reports like that of what's happening in Georgia, it makes your blood boil. This sounds like fraud ... People need to be arrested here."

Among the groups under scrutiny is The New Georgia Project, which was founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and previously chaired by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office has "received specific evidence that these groups have solicited voter registrations from ineligible individuals who have passed away or live out of state."

A Democratic PAC came under fire for launching a billboard campaign under the guise of a pro-Trump group discouraging Republican voters from supporting Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga. Hollywood figures, including actor Daniel Newman, have posed as conservatives online urging Republicans to boycott the race.

Barrasso noted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., remarking last month that once Democrats "take Georgia," they could "change America."

"These two Senate special elections coming up in terms of Republicans winning those, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, it is a firewall between America as we know and love it and where the far left wants to take this country," he said. "That is why it is so critical that we have a fair election in Georgia, and we win those two Senate seats for the Republican Party.

"I think it is scary what they would do if they had Nancy Pelosi in the House running the show, Chuck Schumer in the Senate and Joe Biden in the White House," he added.

With his narrow victory in Georgia over President Trump, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1992. However, Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate race in the state since 2000.

Should Warnock and fellow Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff win, Democrats would clinch a 50-50 tie in the U.S. Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker. Democrats would control the White House, Senate and House for the first time since President Barack Obama's first term from 2009 to 2011.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.