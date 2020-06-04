Barr: Evidence shows foreign actors, Antifa trying to 'hijack' George Floyd protests

Attorney General Bill Barr announced Thursday that investigations of recent violence spinning out of protests yielded evidence that not only are various political organizations taking advantage of the unrest for their own ends, but that “foreign actors” and others are also getting involved.

After expressing deep sympathies over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, Barr said that “three different sets of actors” are involved in the demonstrations, namely peaceful protesters, looters, and “extremist agitators that hijack protests” to pursue various agendas.

Barr said that there is evidence that those extremists include Antifa and other groups of different political persuasions, as well as “foreign actors playing all sides to exacerbate the violence.”

This is a developing story ... Check back for updates