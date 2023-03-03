Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Attorney General Merrick Garland makes surprise trip to Ukraine

Attorney General Merrick Garland's trip was not previously announced for security reasons

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Merrick Garland is the 'weakest' attorney general in decades: Chris Swecker Video

Merrick Garland is the 'weakest' attorney general in decades: Chris Swecker

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss AG Garland's testimony before Congress and why he believes he is the 'poorest' leader to hold the position in decades. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to assist Ukrainian officials in pursuing war criminals, Fox News Digital confirmed. 

On Friday, March 3rd, Garland made the surprise to Lviv, Ukraine at the invitation of the Ukrainian prosecutor general to join President Volodymyr Zelensky at the "United for Justice Conference," Justice Department officials confirmed. Garland's trip was not disclosed "for security reasons." 

Garland also made a surprise visit to the country last June, just months after the war began.

BIDEN ADMIN SCRAMBLES TO TRACK $20B IN UKRAINE AID AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS WARN OF AUDITS

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Department of Justice on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland announced that the Justice Department will begin an investigation into the policing practices of the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky. A report of any constitutional and unlawful violations will be published. 

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Department of Justice on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland announced that the Justice Department will begin an investigation into the policing practices of the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky. A report of any constitutional and unlawful violations will be published.  (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Image)

Officials added that Garland "held several meetings and reaffirmed our determination to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed in its unjust and unprovoked invasion against its sovereign neighbor."

Garland's trip comes just two weeks following President Biden's trip to Kyiv in a surprise visit just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.

President Joe Biden, center, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as they pose with Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. 

President Joe Biden, center, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as they pose with Olena Zelenska, left, spouse of President Zelenskyy, at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Biden delivered remarks and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance. The new assistance includes shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trip is the first time Biden has traveled to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion one year ago. 

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 

More from Politics