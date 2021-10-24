Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Fauci
Published

#ArrestFauci trends on Twitter as doctor faces criticism for controversial virus research, testing on dogs

Fauci has been widely criticized for allegedly funding inhuman testing on dogs with taxpayer dollars

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Fauci fatigue has officially set in: Joe Concha Video

Fauci fatigue has officially set in: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to NBC fact-checking Dr. Anthony Fauci's COVID-19 super-spreader prediction for football season.

The phrase #ArrestFauci was trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon in response to multiple controversies surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Twitter users posted the hashtag calling out Fauci over reports that hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were used to subject dogs to cruel testing before ultimately killing them.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to questions by Senator Rand Paul during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 20, 2021. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP) (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) 

FLASHBACK: MEDIA DEFENDED ANTHONY FAUCI'S FALSE CLAIMS ABOUT WUHAN LAB FUNDING IN FEUD WITH RAND PAUL

WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 23 2017: Virologist Shi Zheng-li, left, works with her colleague in the P4 lab of Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Feature China / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Additionally, Fauci has been criticized after an NIH official appeared to confirm that taxpayers funded gain of function research on the coronavirus at a lab in Wuhan, China despite Fauci’s repeated claims that was not the case.

In July, Republican Sen. Rand Paul called for the Department of Justice to issue a criminal referral against Fauci for lying to Congress about gain of function research funded by the NIH.

INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY 'COMPLICIT' IN GAIN-OF-FUNCTION RESEARCH: BOOK

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 on May 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

"I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"He's doing this because he has a self interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab," Paul continued. 

Fauci's NIH told Fox News this week that Fauci has been "entirely truthful" during his testimony on gain of function research.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

