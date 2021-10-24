ArrestFauci trends on Twitter as doctor faces criticism for controversial virus research, testing on dogs

The phrase #ArrestFauci was trending on Twitter Sunday afternoon in response to multiple controversies surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci .

Twitter users posted the hashtag calling out Fauci over reports that hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were used to subject dogs to cruel testing before ultimately killing them.

Additionally, Fauci has been criticized after an NIH official appeared to confirm that taxpayers funded gain of function research on the coronavirus at a lab in Wuhan, China despite Fauci’s repeated claims that was not the case.

In July, Republican Sen. Rand Paul called for the Department of Justice to issue a criminal referral against Fauci for lying to Congress about gain of function research funded by the NIH.

"I will be sending a letter to Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"He's doing this because he has a self interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab," Paul continued.

Fauci's NIH told Fox News this week that Fauci has been "entirely truthful" during his testimony on gain of function research.