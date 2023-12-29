Expand / Collapse search
Alabama

Arkansas group advocating for paper ballots resubmits proposal to state attorney general

The AK attorney general's office previously rejected the proposed amendments

Associated Press
Published
  • The Restore Election Integrity group has resubmitted proposed constitutional amendments to the Arkansas attorney general.
  • The proposed amendments support conducting elections in Arkansas using paper ballots and imposing greater restrictions on absentee voting.
  • Approval of the ballot language is required for the group to proceed, and if granted, they would need to collect 54,422 signatures from 50 counties.

A group that wants Arkansas elections to be conducted with paper ballots — and also to put greater restrictions on absentee voting — has resubmitted proposed constitutional amendments to the state attorney general.

The group Restore Election Integrity resubmitted the pair of proposed amendments to Attorney General Tim Griffin, KARK reported.

It is the group's latest attempt to try to get the proposals before voters.

The attorney general's office previously rejected the proposed amendments for having vague or conflicting language.

Arkansas voters

Voters cast their ballots at the McGee Community Center on March 1, 2016 in Conway, Arkansas. (MICHAEL B. THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

If the ballot language is approved, Restore Election Integrity would need to collect 54,422 signatures from 50 counties.

This would ensure the measure appears on the 2024 general election ballot.

