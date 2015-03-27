Arkansas: Democratic Senate Primary Runoff Pits Insiders Against Each Other

Race to Watch:

Democratic Senate Primary -- Sen. Blanche Lincoln vs. Lt. Gov. Bill Halter

Sen. Blanche Lincoln beat Lt. Gov. Bill Halter by 2 points in last month's election and is keeping her chin up in the face of anti-Washington sentiment. Halter describes Lincoln as a special interest-supporting, Wall Street-funded incumbent who doesn't care about her own state, but Lincoln has some star-power -- former President Bill Clinton -- sticking up for her.

The victor will face former Republican Rep. John Boozman, who gave up his seat to run for the Senate job.