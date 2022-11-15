Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona votes to give in-state college tuition breaks to non-citizens

Non-citizens in Arizona who wish to receive in-state tuition must attend Arizona high school for two years and successfully graduate

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Fox News projects Katie Hobbs wins Arizona gubernatorial race, potential for recount Video

Fox News projects Katie Hobbs wins Arizona gubernatorial race, potential for recount

Fox News’ Alicia Acuna on updates in the Arizona gubernatorial race and potential for recount

Arizona's voters on Election Day approved Proposition 308, an initiative to offer in-state college tuition rates to non-citizen students who meet specific criteria. 

The new measure, which was put to the ballot earlier this month, will offer in-state tuition rates to non-citizens who attend an Arizona high school for at least two years and successfully graduate. 

ARIZONA SEN. MARK KELLY PRAISES MCCAIN IN VICTORY SPEECH WITH MASTERS YET TO CONCEDE

Phoenix

Phoenix (iStock)

The current in-state tuition for undergraduate programs at Arizona state schools is approximately $11,000 per year. 

The decision comes amid a disappointing election year for Republicans and a welcome series of victories for Democrats in the state.

ARIZONA GOV ELECTION: KATIE HOBBS DEFEATS GOP CHALLENGER KARI LAKE, RACE MAY NOW GO TO RECOUNT UNDER STATE LAW

The Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix

The Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix (Dszc via Getty Images)

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Tuesday that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. She defeats GOP candidate and former local news host Kari Lake.

Per Arizona law, the race may go to a recount. 

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before dropping off her primary election ballot July 21, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before dropping off her primary election ballot July 21, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Hobbs, a former social worker who later served in the Arizona state House and state Senate, was elected secretary of state in 2018. 

Hobbs gained national attention for defending Arizona’s election results – it was one of a handful of states where now-President Biden narrowly edged Donald Trump – as the then-president unsuccessfully tried to overturn the results.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

