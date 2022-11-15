Arizona votes to give in-state college tuition breaks to non-citizens

Arizona's voters on Election Day approved Proposition 308, an initiative to offer in-state college tuition rates to non-citizen students who meet specific criteria.

The new measure, which was put to the ballot earlier this month, will offer in-state tuition rates to non-citizens who attend an Arizona high school for at least two years and successfully graduate.

The current in-state tuition for undergraduate programs at Arizona state schools is approximately $11,000 per year.

The decision comes amid a disappointing election year for Republicans and a welcome series of victories for Democrats in the state.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Tuesday that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. She defeats GOP candidate and former local news host Kari Lake.

Per Arizona law, the race may go to a recount.

Hobbs, a former social worker who later served in the Arizona state House and state Senate, was elected secretary of state in 2018.