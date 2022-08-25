Arizona AG Brnovich slams ESG push, says 'money managers' looking to 'implement a political far-left agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich , a Republican, weighed in on corporate America’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) push, accusing money managers of looking to "implement a political far-left agenda."

Brnovich hopped on the horn with Fox News Digital on Thursday after he joined Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on a letter to a financial firm regarding their ESG subsidiary alleged promoting the anti-Semitic boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

"The biggest thing is money managers are seeking to implement a political far-left agenda," Brnovich said. "And you're basically using coordinated efforts to influence and compel companies to decarbonize, to shut down oil and gas production and eventually become woke."

Brnovich, who ran in Arizona’s Republican Senate primary election and has been an outspoken opponent of ESG policies, said he does not believe the ratings are fair due to their "subjectivity" and that corporations should be "maximizing returns to investors."

"And instead, what they're doing is they're undermining America's energy independence. And the reality is, is that, you know, whatever corporation you act on, whether your CEOs are male or female shouldn’t matter," Brnovich said.

"What should matter is, are you delivering value to your customers in return to your investors?" he added.

The Arizona AG said the ESG push is happening in the energy industry right now but could bleed over into others "like the firearms industry."

Brnovich warned that "the thing about leftist revolution is they always end up eating their own because you will never be woke enough or far left enough for them" and that they will always "target and attack" those who disagree with them.

"My goodness, look at the French Revolution," Brnovich said. "Even Robespierre ended up being killed because he wasn't revolutionary enough."

Brnovich was one of 16 GOP attorneys general to sign onto a letter to Morningstar, Inc., alleging the firm was furthering the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sustainalytics.

In the letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, the attorneys general wrote that Sustainalytics "may be furthering the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel" on behalf of Morningstar.

A spokesperson for Morningstar told Fox News Digital the company "does not support the anti-Israel BDS campaign" and that the firm is reviewing the letter and "plans to respond."