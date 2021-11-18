Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

AOC allegedly interrupts McCarthy to say she voted for Biden to be a new FDR

Reporters have identified Ocasio-Cortez as the woman who interrupted Kevin McCarthy on the House floor

Tyler O'Neil
By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
AOC allegedly replies she did when Kevin McCarthy says 'nobody elected Biden to be FDR' Video

AOC allegedly replies she did when Kevin McCarthy says 'nobody elected Biden to be FDR'

AOC is allegedly heard yelling back 'I did' after Kevin McCarthy reminds the house that 'nobody elected Biden to be FDR'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,’" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a blustering speech against Biden's Build Back Better legislation on Thursday.

Right at that moment, a female voice shouted out, "I did."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) outside the House of Representatives while speaking to members of the press on Capitol Hill. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Haley Talbott, Capitol Hill producer and reporter with NBC News and MSNBC, identified the female voice as that of Ocasio-Cortez. 

NBC News National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur retweeted Talbot and included a video of the incident. Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Kapur.

Twitter screenshot.

Spanberger noted that Biden won the 2020 presidential election by campaigning as a comparative moderate, defeating more radical opponents in the primary. Yet Biden seems to have adopted a more leftist stance in governing, perhaps seeing himself as another transformative president like Roosevelt.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other elected officials meet with employees at Elmhurst hospital in New York on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Lev Radin/Sipa USA)No Use Germany.

Commentators have noted that when Roosevelt took office in 1933, Democrats had strong majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, while Biden enjoys razor-thin majorities in both chambers. 

Yet Ocasio-Cortez notably worked with Biden's team during the campaign and the transition, encouraging Biden to adopt stances that aligned with her "Democratic Socialism."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. 

