AOC allegedly interrupts McCarthy to say she voted for Biden to be a new FDR

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

"Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,’" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a blustering speech against Biden's Build Back Better legislation on Thursday.

Right at that moment, a female voice shouted out, "I did."

Haley Talbott, Capitol Hill producer and reporter with NBC News and MSNBC, identified the female voice as that of Ocasio-Cortez.

NBC News National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur retweeted Talbot and included a video of the incident. Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Kapur.

Spanberger noted that Biden won the 2020 presidential election by campaigning as a comparative moderate, defeating more radical opponents in the primary. Yet Biden seems to have adopted a more leftist stance in governing, perhaps seeing himself as another transformative president like Roosevelt.

Commentators have noted that when Roosevelt took office in 1933, Democrats had strong majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, while Biden enjoys razor-thin majorities in both chambers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yet Ocasio-Cortez notably worked with Biden's team during the campaign and the transition, encouraging Biden to adopt stances that aligned with her "Democratic Socialism."