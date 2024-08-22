AOC slams Dem convention for not being more sympathetic to anti-Israel agitators

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) speaking line-up two days after her speech there in Chicago.

Ocasio-Cortez urged the Democratic Party to change course on their response to the Israel-Hamas conflict as agitators continue to gather outside their convention.

The Democratic representative from New York is urging her party to "center" Palestinians at the DNC in Chicago this week in an effort to affirm "shared humanity" on both sides of the ongoing conflict.

"Just as we must honor the humanity of [Israelis taken hostage], so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment," Ocasio-Cortez said via social media on Wednesday. "To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians."

"The [Democratic Party] must change course and affirm our shared humanity," she added.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comment in response to author Ta-Nehisi Coates' observation that no Palestinian Americans were set to address the convention.

The Biden administration and wider Democratic Party have done their best to ignore a growing left-wing contingent unsatisfied and often outraged with the nation's continued support of Israel in its war on Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks.

Thousands of protesters descended on Chicago this week to rail against the Biden administration's handling of the war in the Middle East and its support of Israel after Hamas' attack on the nation last year.

Anti-Israel demonstrations continued for a third straight night as the DNC proceeded just miles away at the United Center arena.

Protesters, many decked out in keffiyehs, assembled in significantly larger numbers than Tuesday, marching down Maypole Avenue along Park 578 waving flags and banners, including a massive one that read, "Biden, Harris You Will See! Palestine Will Be Free!" along with "End U.S. Aid To Israel" and "Stop Genocide."

Chicago police confirmed Wednesday that 56 protesters were arrested the previous day after violent clashes with police . The confrontation happened outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate about two miles from the United Center.

Chicago police said one person was charged with a felony for resisting an officer. Nine others were charged with misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, battery, assault and criminal damage to property, police said.

Thirty of the people detained by police were issued citations for disorderly conduct.

