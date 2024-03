Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will resurrect her "Green New Deal" terminology with a new housing bill she plans to announce Thursday, according to Politico.

Ocasio-Cortez will announce the "Green New Deal for Housing" alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., who is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate. She says the bill will focus largely on public housing, arguing that private housing is no longer realistic for many Americans.

"For a long time, we could pass a tax incentive here or there and say, ‘Hey, we've got a great housing policy,’" Ocasio-Cortez told Politico. "And everyday people … were supportive because there was still that dream and that idea that ‘I'm going to be buying a home soon … that's within the horizon for me.’ Right now, we have an entire generation — that is ascending into becoming the most powerful electorate, the largest electorate — for which that is decades away."

The legislation's central change would be to repeal the Faircloth Amendment, which for decades has prevented the Department of Housing and Urban Development from funding new public housing.

"No housing conversation is complete without a conversation around public housing," Ocasio-Cortez added. "We in the United States have lived under the scourge of the Faircloth amendment for decades, and that has helped precipitate — and contributed to — the housing crisis that we are living in today. A major part of our housing problem is a supply problem."

The legislation comes several years after Ocasio-Cortez's first attempt at a "Green New Deal," which sought to reshape the conversation around clean energy use and emissions in the U.S. That bill was dead on arrival in Congress, as is likely to be the case with her latest effort.

President Biden's administration wished the effort well in a Thursday statement but shied away from endorsing the legislation.

"As he laid out in his State of the Union address and again this week in Nevada, President Biden is laser focused on lowering housing costs for owners and renters alike," a White House spokesman told Politico when asked about the bill. "We welcome ideas from members of Congress to build on our strong agenda."

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders are expected to announce the legislation at an event on Capitol Hill later Thursday.