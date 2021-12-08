Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC rips Boebert for sharing photo of kids with guns, says Republicans erasing Christmas' meaning

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of not being true to Christmas spirit

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took a shot at Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Twitter early Wednesday morning after the Republican shared a holiday photo of her family holding guns in defense of a colleague who came under fire for doing the same.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., faced backlash for a photo of him and his family posing with various rifles days after a school shooting had taken place in Michigan. Boebert did the same, albeit with younger children. 

The continuation of the theme led Ocasio-Cortez to accuse the Republicans of not being true to the spirit of Christmas.

REP. MASSIE LAUNCHES ‘MAXIMUM TRIGGERING’ WITH FAMILY CHRISTMAS PHOTO: ‘SANTA, PLEASE BRING AMMO’

"Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’? lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society "’rasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ [sic] when they’re doing that fine all on their own ," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted just after midnight, sharing a post of Boebert’s family photo.

"When you pose in front of a Christmas Tree and can name all those guns but can’t name the gifts of the Wise Men," she tweeted soon after.

CALIFORNIA STATE, FEDERAL POLITICIANS SILENT AFTER AOC DOUBTS EXISTENCE OF SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES

The Democrat played on the irony that it is normally Republicans who accuse Democrats of taking the meaning out of the Christian holiday.

(Reuters/Getty Images)

Boebert, who has been highly critical of Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow "Squad" of far-left Democratic lawmakers, shared her family photo just a few hours before Ocasio-Cortez’s response. The Republican congresswoman included the message, "The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!" telling Massie that they have his back in the wake of him being criticized for his own picture.

Boebert and Ocasio-Cortez have been taking aim at each other in recent weeks, with the Democrat calling for Boebert to be kicked off of congressional committees for her derogatory comments directed at fellow "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. 

In early November, Boebert mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s infamous Met Gala dress that was emblazoned with the slogan "Tax the rich." In a November photo she took with former President Trump, Boebert wore a gown bearing the words "Let’s go Brandon," a phrase commonly used as a pejorative against President Biden.

