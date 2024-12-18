Expand / Collapse search
Politics

AOC laughs off sarcastic sympathy from Trump after failed House leadership bid: 'You know it's bad'

The New York Democrat said earlier she 'tried her best' to win the leadership bid

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Rep. Gerry Connolly defeats AOC for coveted committee seat Video

Rep. Gerry Connolly defeats AOC for coveted committee seat

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., left, speaks to Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram about besting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to take the House Oversight Committee ranking member position.

President-elect Trump commented Wednesday that it was "too bad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was recently turned down for a leadership position on a House committee, prompting an amused response by the progressive politician. 

"Really too bad that AOC lost the Battle for the Leadership Seat in the Democrat Party," Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. "She should keep trying. Someday, she will be successful!"

Later, the New York congresswoman screenshot Trump's remarks and wrote a humorous response.

"Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me," Ocasio-Cortez said, adding a laughing emoji.

alexandria-ocasio-cortez-donald-trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responded Wednesday to barbs by President-elect Trump on Truth Social. (Getty Images/AP Images)

The amusing exchange came just one day after the 36-year-old Democrat was defeated in her bid to serve as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. The leadership role went to Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who received 131 votes to Ocasio-Cortez's 84.

"I thank my colleagues for their support and the confidence they’ve placed in me to lead House Democrats on the Oversight Committee," Connolly said in a statement after being elected by the House Democratic Caucus.

Gerry Connolly

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., listens during an event in Fairfax, Va. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

"This will be trench warfare," he added. "Now is not the time to be timid. I promise the American people that our Committee Democrats will be a beacon of truth and prepared from day one to counter Republican gaslighting."

Ocasio-Cortez, who has served on the oversight committee since 2023, wrote on the social media platform Bluesky that she "tried her best" with her bid.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks at the Democratic National Convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19.  (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

"Tried my best. Sorry I couldn’t pull it through everyone — we live to fight another day," she wrote.

