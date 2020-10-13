New anti-Trump Christian PAC targets Michigan, Pennsylvania voters

A new bipartisan super PAC hoping to convince Christian voters to reject President Trump launched a six-figure television and digital ad buy on Tuesday, aimed especially at Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"These are states where the religious vote is going to determine the outcome of the election," Not Our Faith advisory council member Michael Wear, a former Obama faith adviser, told Fox News. "We’ve just never had a president in the modern era who divided Christians, intentionally stoked conflict in Christian communities, like this one."

Not Our Faith's advisory council also includes Republican consultant Autumn VandeHei, former Evan McMullin campaign manager Joel Searby, Biden Republicans co-founder Emily Matthews and former Fuller Theological Seminary president Richard Mouw.

"Mr. President, the days of using our faith for your benefit are over," the narrator says in Not Our Faith's first video ad.

"Look who he's surrounded himself with," the narratory says over photos of Trump with Paula White-Cain, whose critics say she embraces so-called prosperity gospel teachings, and disgraced Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr.

Not Our Faith's mission may fall flat with some Christian voters — 30% of "pro-life" Americans identify as single-issue voters, according to a recent Gallup poll, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden opposes the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions except in rare cases.

Not Our Faith hopes Christian voters will consider Trump's impact on the "culture of life" as detailed by President George W. Bush and Pope John Paul II instead, Wear told Fox News.

"Many Christians are looking at this election through a broader lens," said Wear, who opposes repealing the Hyde Amendment but said he still supports Biden.

The PAC’s advisory council also includes Carolyn Y. Woo, the retired president and CEO of the faith-based humanitarian group Catholic Relief Services, and the Rev. Alvin Love, pastor at Lilydale First Baptist Church-Chicago and chair of faith-based initiatives at the National Baptist Convention.

Not Our Faith popped up less than a month before Election Day but has "no current plans to go on beyond" the presidential election, Wear told Fox News.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.