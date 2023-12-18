Anti-Israel protesters show up to Dem congressman’s home in middle of night, blaring car horns and screaming

A group of anti-Israel protesters descended on the home of Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., over the weekend blowing car horns and screaming as they sought to punish him for what they claimed was his "silence" on the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel's war with Hamas.

"This is my home at 3 AM," Thanedar wrote in a post on X, including a video that showed cars lined in the street outside his home, an individual waving a cloth-like material, and others screaming through megaphones. The video appeared to be posted by a supporter of the protesters.

"You are complicit in the bombing of Gaza… Your silence is violence. Your silence is abhorrent, and we will not let you sleep!" one protester can be heard screaming.

NEW POLL REVEALS AMERICA'S LEAST FAVORITE LEADER IN CONGRESS WITH SHOCKING SINGLE-DIGIT APPROVAL

"There will be a price to pay," the protester added before becoming largely inaudible.

Another protester in the video is shown holding a sign that read, "20,000 GAZANS DEAD! WAKE THE F--K UP SHRI!!!"

Thanedar has taken staunchly supportive approach to Israel following the horrific attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, and even ended his relationship with the Democratic Socialists of America over its response to the deaths of more than 1,200 people on that day.

FORMER TRUMP ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY LEADS CHARGE TO OVERHAUL GOP ABORTION STRATEGY, END DEMS' 2024 ADVANTAGE

"After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all forms," Thanedar posted on X at the time.

He has also expressed his strong support for Israel on his campaign website, including vowing to "defend Israel’s right to exist and to thrive."

"In this time of great international uncertainty, it is now more important than ever before to reaffirm as a people, and as a nation, our unequivocal support for the state of Israel, the lone Democracy in the Middle East and one of our closest, and strongest, allies across the globe," he wrote.

BIDEN SCRAMBLES TO WIN OVER SWING STATE BLACK VOTERS AS SUPPORT FROM THE TRADITIONALLY BLUE BLOC FALTERS

Earlier this month, Thanedar condemned what he said was the hacking of his X account that resulted in the posting of a now-deleted antisemitic message.

"I can no longer stay silent on the genocide taking place in Palestine. Israel has paid off politicians for far too long. I know this means I'll lose AIPAC financial support but I don't need it. We need to come together to #FreePalestine from the terrorist state of Israel," the post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After deleting the post, Thanedar posted a message supportive of Israel, including that funding for the nation "should not be contingent on specific conditions."