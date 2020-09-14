Anthony Weiner piecing together shattered life as CEO of broken glass factory

Disgraced ex-pol Anthony Weiner is trying to rebuild his shattered life — by running a company that makes countertops out of broken glass!

The former Democratic congressman — whose serial sexting cost him his political career and later sent him to prison — was recently named the CEO of IceStone, which has a factory in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, The Post has learned.

Weiner, 56, revealed his new gig in a promotional email that shows a product sample containing colorful flecks of orange and blue glass.

“One of the amazing things about IceStone countertops, is that since people throw away all kinds of glass, there is almost an unlimited array of different colors we can use in our recycled glass creations,” he wrote.

ANTHONY WEINER RELEASED FROM PRISON AS PART OF FEDERAL RE-ENTRY PROGRAM

“So that when I joined the company as CEO I asked what I thought was an obvious question — Can we make a countertop in the colors of my favorite New York teams?”

Weiner added: “So while not everyone is a fan of the Islanders (fingers crossed), Mets (ugh) or Knicks (don’t ask), if you are interested in a little color in your life, give IceStone a call.”

Weiner appears to have found the perfect employer in IceStone, which says its “commitment to second chances goes beyond our factory and our products.”

“We hire the homeless, refugees and train the formerly incarcerated and ensure that everyone gets paid a living wage and has access to subsidized health insurance and a voice in the company,” according to the company’s website.

In a brief email statement to The Post, Weiner called IceStone “an amazing company that has been through a lot and is hanging on and doing that rarest of things — manufacturing in New York City.”

A then-married Weiner quit his seat in Congress over a now-infamous 2011 scandal that unfolded when he accidentally tweeted a lewd, crotch-shot of himself in his underwear to the public.

He mounted a comeback run for mayor two years later — and surged to first place in the polls — before his campaign went down in flames amid a second sexting scandal while still married to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin that revealed his use of the online alias “Carlos Danger.”

But even those debacles were eclipsed in 2017, when he broke down in Manhattan federal court as he tearfully confessed to sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Earlier, Weiner helped upend the 2016 presidential race when FBI agents seized his laptop as part of that probe and found emails exchanged by Hillary Clinton and top aide Huma Abdein, Weiner’s wife.

Clinton later blamed her stunning loss to President Trump on then-FBI Director James Comey’s decision, 11 days before the election, to reopen an investigation into her use of a private computer while serving as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama.

ANTHONY WEINER HAS PARENTS UPSET AS HE SEEKS MORE ACCESS AT SON'S SCHOOL: REPORT

Abedin, who repeatedly stood by Weiner’s side despite being humiliated by his extramarital sexting, finally left him in August 2016 after The Post revealed he’d sent another woman a crotch shot he snapped while their toddler son was cuddled up next to him in bed.

Abedin eventually filed for divorce hours after he pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor but she later withdrew the case from court to settle it privately and “reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child.”

IceStone owner Dal LaMagna — who made a fortune as founder of the Tweezerman brand of beauty tools — told The Post that he met Weiner years ago while unsuccessfully running for Congress, and later visited him several times while Weiner served a 21-month prison sentenced.

“I knew him from the political world. He talked me out of running for mayor, which was good, and we developed a relationship,” said LaMagna, who spoke by phone from a farm he owns in upstate Rhinebeck.

“And then he got sucked into that whole thing. I wanted to help him any way I could. He served his time and coming out is tough. And so I said, ‘Can you work for Ice Stone?’ because he knows everybody in the city and the company is in Brooklyn.”

LaMagna, 74, started Tweezerman in 1980 after a string of failed business ventures and wound up selling it to Zwilling J.A. Henckels for $57 million in 2004.

LaMagna, 74, acknowledged that IceStone company, in which he was initially just an investor, “has never been successful” and that he hired Weiner about five months ago in a bid to turned it around.

“When the founder lost a lot of money, I stepped in and thought I could take it over and save the job,” he said.

“And I realized maybe it’s time to replace myself because I didn’t have the energy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weiner, he said, had relevant experience from Congress, where he had “a big budget and a staff of 25, 30 people to manage.”

“Anthony is a better CEO than I was,” he said.

“He’s just methodically going through and reinventing every aspect. The first thing he did was rebuild the website so it works better…He took over supervising the factory, so he shows up there and he’s a fanatically organized person, and he’s cleaned all that up.”

LaMagna, who declined to say what he’s paying Weiner, also said he’s convinced that Weiner had “completely moved on” from his sordid past.

“He’s doing extremely well. He has a 9-year-old son, who’s quite cute. We had him up in Rhinebeck for a week and he’s a lot of fun. He’s a very funny guy,” he said.

“He’s very bright. I like him, my wife likes him.”