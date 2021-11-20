Another White House staffer departs amid reports of turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another staffer is departing the White House after less than a year at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as approval ratings for President Biden continue to dive.

Emma Riley, the White House communications chief of staff, announced in a Friday tweet that she is leaving the West Wing and will be joining the Labor Department.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN’S RATINGS DOWN, AS VOTERS SAY HE’S FOCUSED ON WRONG THINGS

"It was an honor and privilege to serve @POTUS and the American people at the @White House … I'm excited to be moving down Pennsylvania Ave and traveling around the country with @SecMartyWalsh and @USDOL," wrote Riley.

In addition to Riley's departure from the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director resigned on Thursday amid reports of turmoil within the East Wing.

KAMALA HARRIS' COMMS DIRECTOR ASHLEY ETIENNE RESIGNS AMID GROWING CRITICISM OF THE VP

Ashley Etienne, a longtime top adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., served as Pelosi's communications director twice, and also in the Obama White House.

"Ashley is a valued member of the Vice President’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration," a White House official told Fox News. "She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities."

A CNN report this week outlined frustration and dysfunction in Harris' office. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos asked the vice president if she feels "misused or underused" by the Biden administration. She laughed in response.

According to a Fox News survey released Friday, Biden has received his lowest marks so far during his tenure as president. His approval stands at 44%, while 54% disapprove. Last month, it was 46-53%. His best ratings came in June at 56-43%.

Compared to six months ago, approval of Biden is down 16 points on his handling of coronavirus , 15 points on the economy, and 7 points on immigration . Currently, 36% approve of his efforts on the economy and 31% approve on immigration. On Biden’s best issue, the pandemic, 48% approve.

In addition, over half of the individuals in the survey disapprove of the job Harris is doing and don’t think she is qualified to be president.

Riley did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on her departure.

Fox News' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.