Anna Sorokin says she's 'happy to hear' Psaki is enjoying Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' during COVID quarantine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin revealed from prison that she's "happy to hear" that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is enjoying the Netflix documentary, "Inventing Anna," which profiled Sorokin's fraudulent life in New York City.

In response to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announcing she has tested positive for COVID-19, Psaki gave her movie recommendations for enduring the quarantine, saying that she recommends the Netflix documentary "Inventing Anna."

FAKE HEIRESS ANNA 'DELVEY' SOROKIN REVEALS SHE'S GETTING 'MARRIAGE PROPOSALS' IN PRISON

"Thank you for the tips, Jen—and hope you feel better soon!" Clinton responded.

Sorokin said during an interview with the Daily Mail that she's "happy to hear" that Psaki is watching the documentary.

"BTW Jen Psaki just said on Twitter that she's watching Inventing Anna and recommended it to Hillary Clinton," Sorokin said. "[I'm] happy to hear that Jen Psaki is enjoying me during her ‘Netflix and quarantine’ time out. Also just got a stay from ICE and wondering if the two are somehow connected."

Sorokin was found guilty of multiple fraud charges in 2019, and she served almost four years in prison but was released in 2021 because of good behavior. On March 25, 2021, she was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa.

FAKE HEIRESS ANNA ‘DELVEY’ SOROKIN, WHO SWINDLED NYC ELITE, IN ICE CUSTODY AMID RUMORS OF DEPORTATION

She was accused of swindling New York banks and businesses of around $200,000, as well as deceiving friends and financial institutions into believing she had amassed around $67 million from her father who supposedly lived overseas.

Sorokin used falsified records to get access to a multitude of resources, including bank loans, hotel stays, plane tickets, and more, according to prosecutors.

The fraudster has nearly 1 million Instagram followers, which she gained after the Netflix documentary was released.

In a recent podcast episode of "Call her daddy," Sorokin opened up about life in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like I'm more paranoid than I ever was, just about, like, things going bad. Just everything," Sorokin said. "… Now I feel like I'm at the mercy of public opinion, and I'm trying to stay away from seeing myself the way other people see me, but it's just really hard."

She also revealed that she's working on a book and podcast.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin, Nicole Darrah, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.