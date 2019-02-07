Amy Klobuchar allegedly mistreated staffers, sees difficulty getting team for 2020 run: report

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is facing staff problems in her likely 2020 presidential run as top campaign aides withdraw their names from consideration amid her alleged mistreatment of the staff.

The Democrat, who has long teased her possible entry into the already-crowded Democratic primary field, is set to make a speech on Sunday in Minneapolis, with many speculating she will announce her candidacy.

But a new report claims that at least three top campaign aides withdrew from consideration to lead the campaign over alleged abuse and mistreatment of her staff.

Some former Klobuchar staffers told the Huff Post that the senator demeaned them and often became cruel, lashing out at their work on emails, calling it “the worst” she has ever seen in her career in politics and sharing the emails with her comments to others who weren't related to the issue.

She also allegedly made an aide cry after being late and tasked others with personal errands like washing dishes at her home, picking up her dry cleaning or making personal appointments. All would be in violation of Senate ethics rules.

According to the outlet, between 2001 and 2016, Klobuchar ranked at the top in the Senate for staff turnover.

The senator’s office dismissed the report, pointing to aides who gave positive reviews of her workplace.

“She has many staff who have been with her for years — including her chief of staff and her state director, who have worked for her for 5 and 7 years respectively — and many who have gone on to do amazing things, from working in the Obama Administration (over 20 of them) to running for office to even serving as the Agriculture Commissioner for Minnesota,” the senator’s spokesperson told Huff Post. “She is proud of them and the work they have done for Minnesota.”

Klobuchar’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.