New York City
Published

Alvin Bragg protester booted from House Judiciary hearing: ‘You are utterly disgraceful’

Protesters call out Bragg, Democrats on NYC crime

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Protestor Escorted Out of Judiciary Hearing on NYC crime Video

Protestor Escorted Out of Judiciary Hearing on NYC crime

Protestors is escorted out by officials after disrupting a Judiciary hearing on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan." (FNTV)

A New York man protesting against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was escorted out of a House Judiciary Committee field hearing called by Republicans in New York City on Monday.

The hearing in New York City called "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan" took aim at what Republicans described as Bragg’s "pro-crime," "anti-victim" policies.

Bragg's office, which is currently prosecuting Former President Donald Trump for allegedly falsifying business records, and other political allies have blasted the hearing as a political stunt.

One man claiming to be a New Yorker slammed Bragg and Democrats for "they’re refusal to protect everyday New Yorkers."

Critics of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg protest outside a House Judiciary Committee field hearing on violent crime in New York on April 17, 2023 at the Javits Federal Building in New York City.

Critics of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg protest outside a House Judiciary Committee field hearing on violent crime in New York on April 17, 2023 at the Javits Federal Building in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

REP. HANK JOHNSON ACCUSES RELATIVES OF CRIME VICTIMS OF BEING ‘PROPS IN A MAGA BROADWAY PRODUCTION’

"It’s disgraceful what you guys do," he said. "You are utterly disgraceful. Ralph Nader, you’re a disgrace to this country. I love you, Jim Jordan!"

The man presumably meant to call out Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat and ranking member of the committee, who was at Monday's hearing.

The contentious hearing heard testimonies from several family members of crime victims in the city. 

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., sparked an uproar after he slammed the witnesses as "props in a MAGA Broadway production."

"The MAGA Republican extremists are not interested in gun violence, or even knife violence," Johnson said. "The Republican witnesses who have used their time to criticize District Attorney Bragg have served as props in a MAGA Broadway production."

"Please don’t talk down to us witnesses, please," one witness called out.

"You work for us. We do not work for you!" Madeline Brame, chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council, told the committee.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) speaks at a press conference calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court on July 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Take Back the Court Action Fund)

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

