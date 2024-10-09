Alaska, Colorado, Massachusetts begin absentee voting

Alaska, Colorado and Massachusetts began absentee voting Friday, joining the vast majority of U.S. states where the 2024 election is underway.

With the trio of states included, 44 states and Washington, D.C., now offer some form of early voting.

Here is everything you need to know to cast your ballot.

Key downballot races in today’s early voting states

There are three competitive House districts across the states that begin voting today:

Alaska’s at-large district: In 2022, moderate Democrat Mary Peltola pulled off a historic upset when she beat former Governor Sarah Palin in the final round of the state’s ranked choice ballot tabulation. This year, Republicans hope that second-time candidate Nick Begich will return the state to GOP hands. Peltola has made the fishing industry a focal point of her campaign; Begich is focusing on energy policy. This race is Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings.

Colorado’s 3rd district: The 3rd district stretches across most of western Colorado. Thanks to a largely rural working-class population (Aspen is the exception), it’s been safely Republican for over a decade. But in 2022, the race came down to just 546 votes. Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving to safer Republican turf this year, making this a race between her former Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, and Republican attorney Jeff Hurd. It’s Lean R on the rankings.

How to vote in Alaska

For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Alaska.

Voting by mail

Alaska began absentee voting on Friday. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. State officials must receive a ballot request by Oct. 26, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Alaska offers early in-person voting beginning Oct. 21 and running through Nov. 4.

Voter registration

Alaska residents can register to vote in person on Election Day. The deadline for online or mail registration was Oct. 6.

How to vote in Colorado

For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Colorado.

Voting by mail

Absentee voting is now open in Colorado. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state proactively mails ballots to eligible voters between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Those ballots must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Colorado offers early in-person voting beginning Oct. 21 and running through Nov. 4.

Voter registration

Colorado residents can register to vote in person, by mail or online at any point, including on Election Day. Oct. 28 is the last day to register to vote and receive a mail ballot.

How to vote in Massachusetts

For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Massachusetts.

Voting by mail

Massachusetts began absentee voting Friday. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. State officials must receive a ballot request by Oct. 29, and that ballot must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Massachusetts offers early in-person voting beginning Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 1.

Voter registration

Massachusetts residents must register to vote online by mail or in person by Oct. 26.