Alaska 2022 primary results

Alaska is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get Wyoming 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center.

Of the seven Republican senators who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot, only Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is running in 2022.

She faces a host of primary challengers, and Trump has long worked to deny her a spot on the ballot. However, changes to Alaska's voting method could help Murkowski stay in the race. Alaska eliminated party primaries following a 2020 referendum, and implemented a ranked-choice system where the top four vote-getters in a non-partisan primary will advance to the general election.

The new voting system also means it could be days or weeks before final results are known in some races.

Alaska's sole House seat is vacant, following the death of former Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska. On Tuesday, a special election will select his replacement to serve until January, at the same time voters select the candidates who will appear on the November general election ballot.