Alabama voters call for common sense and a president who is ‘actually going to do the job’

Protecting the people, border security, energy and voter rights top priorities for people who spoke to Fox News in Mobile, Alabama.

"Number one, I want somebody who's actually going to do the job that we request, protect the people, serve the people and do their job," Howard said.

Carson, from Fairhope, Alabama, told Fox News she wants to see more common sense and courtesy.

"I like fairness in government," Lorraine said. "An opportunity for people to have their voice and not just be overridden."

One woman visiting from Atlanta told Fox News: "As a Black voter, the voting rights amendment bill is very important to me … and housing and jobs."

Another woman, Caressa, said: "Our politicians be able to work together. Get things accomplished in a timely fashion."

Mark told Fox News his top priority as a voter is "energy."

Voters were split on how President Biden can help lower gas prices.

"Drill," Mark told Fox News. "Definitely get the Keystone Pipeline going."

Carson said: "I don't know that you can lay it all at Biden’s feet."

The average gas price in Alabama is 3.28 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s about $.25 below the national average.

"I think he should have not closed down some of the pipelines and fracking and different things that make us more independent instead of having to import oil," Lorraine said.

The Atlanta woman told Fox News: "Everything is so global now. I don’t know if there is anything that he could do."

"With the electric cars, that’s one thing," she continued. "Improve the … electric cars and give incentives for driving."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.