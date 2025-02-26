Alabama lawmakers go on immigration law blitz as tide turns in favor of tough enforcement

As federal officials renew their focus on strict enforcement of immigration laws and deportations, Alabama lawmakers are advancing their own sweeping changes to the legal landscape.

"The previous presidential administration’s open border policies have been absolutely disastrous for the state of Alabama," Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, said in a statement announcing the House's legislative entries.

Enhanced penalties for illegal immigrants who commit crimes against minors would become law under a bill from state Rep. Chip Brown, R-Bayou la Batre.

Across the bay in Baldwin County, GOP state Rep. Jennifer Fidler introduced another bill that keys into efforts made in other states, like Pennsylvania, where lawmakers have attempted to levy wire-transfer remittances for migrants and illegal immigrants to their home countries.

If approved, a 4% fee would be attached to any Western Union or other outbound international money transfer – with the proceeds going to help communities affected by the illegal immigration crisis.

"These individuals often come to our state to work in various jobs, some of which are not subject to state income tax," Fidler said in a statement. "Many send their earnings out of the country and, in some cases, to the cartels that facilitated their crossing."

Similar legislation was attempted in the Keystone State but failed under then-Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Ledbetter said Alabama schools' English-as-Second-Language programs have been "pushed to the brink."

"Housing in rural and urban communities has become even more challenging and local governments have been forced to support people who are either here illegally or protected under politically motivated asylum statuses," he added. "While President Trump has made great progress in securing the southern border, it is important that we take action to secure Alabama’s border."

In Alabama, cities like Sylacauga – not far from the famed NASCAR Talladega Superspeedway – have dealt firsthand with that crisis.

In September, state leaders demanded answers from the Biden administration after a city council hearing erupted over an influx of Haitian migrants many blamed on a procedural olive branch extended to the migrants by then-Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Ledbetter told Fox News Digital at the time that Sylacauga, Albertville and other affected communities are often stuck "dealing with the disaster" themselves. Instances like those bolster Fidler’s legislation, proponents said.

Fidler told the Alabama Political Reporter that many illegal immigrants who come to Alabama send their earnings home and/or take jobs that are not subject to income taxes.

About two-thirds of the remittance fee would go to the county where the international transfer originated, while the rest would go toward law enforcement, according to the outlet. The Sylacauga lawmaker who first drew attention to that particular crisis, Rep. Benjamin Robbins, is also putting forward a bill that would mandate the use of E-Verify.

Another bill from state Rep. Ernie Yarbrough, R-Moulton, would allow state and county police the ability to hold and transfer illegal immigrants to federal authorities. It also green-lights Attorney General Steve Marshall to report on agencies that do not comply with the new law and directs timely adherence to federal ICE detainer requests. Marshall said he invites state cooperation with the feds, and that he hopes to see an Etowah County detention facility purportedly unused by the Biden administration taken advantage of by DHS under President Donald Trump.

"It had been an ICE detention facility for years. The Biden administration, and I think for the reasons of politics alone, weren't using. And so what we hope also is it will become an opportunity for the federal government to use local sheriff's departments, particularly those that are equipped to be able to house those that are here unlawfully," he said.

When asked if he expects to see lawsuits crop up if the spate of legislation is passed, Marshall said he is prepared, if so.

"I think our legislature is trying to figure out exactly what that lane is, that we can lawfully engage in activities that don't otherwise invade what has been principally a federal responsibility," he said.

Another bill in the state House will reportedly target how the migrant crisis could affect public school athletic classifications.

Rep. Brock Colvin, R-Albertville, announced a plan to exclude certain English Language Learner students from calculations of athletic classifications, as a "significant influx of immigrants" muddy the waters and require "clear regulations and a level playing field."

"This legislation will restore both safety and fairness to high school sports, preserving the integrity of competition for all athletes," he said in a statement.

A January letter from the state’s education chief to school superintendents also offered advice on how to deal with ICE if they were to visit.

"First and foremost, to our knowledge, none of our schools have experienced any disruptions whatsoever on the part of federal or state law enforcement related to this issue. We [the Department of Education] remain in constant contact with law enforcement agencies and will notify local superintendents should any new guidance or directives be issued by law enforcement," Dr. Eric Mackey wrote, according to FOX-10 Mobile.

FOX 10 also recently broadcast viewer video of federal agents conducting a raid in Daphne, on the other side of the George Wallace Tunnel from Mobile.

The state Senate also passed a trio of immigration-related bills thus far this month, including one requiring police to collect DNA from illegal immigrants and another targeting migrants or illegal immigrants using out-of-state driver's licenses.

The Yellowhammer State does not allow such people to obtain licenses in the state to begin with.