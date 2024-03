Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Thousands of voters in a new congressional district of Alabama received incorrect voting instructions leading into Super Tuesday.

More than 6,500 voters in the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama received postcards ahead of the Tuesday primary with information intended for voters in the 7th Congressional District.

The county sent out 2,000 notices informing affected voters of the mistake on Tuesday and an additional 4,000 on Wednesday.

James Snipes, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Registrars, said that affected voters were still able to vote for their candidates.

"Everyone who came to their precinct was able to vote for the correct candidates," Snipes said. "This was a good-faith effort."

He attributed the mistake to a "software glitch" that misidentified the thousands of voters' geographic region.

The 2nd Congressional District's boundaries were redrawn last year by federal judges who ruled its prior borders likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

The new boundaries were redrawn to stretch from Mobile to the state border with Georgia so that the 27% of the population that is Black would be able to have a larger influence in elections.

The election proved crowded after 11 Democrats and seven Republicans entered the primary race.

Democratic candidates Anthony Daniels and Shomari Figures received enough votes to qualify for a run-off later this year.

Republican candidates Caroleene Dobson and Dick Brewbaker similarly secured spots in a future run-off to decide the party candidate.