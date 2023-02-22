Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department
Published

AG Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week

Garland will testify before the Senate on March 1, his first appearance in the 118th Congress

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
Merrick Garland announces special counsel appointment for Biden classified documents Video

Merrick Garland announces special counsel appointment for Biden classified documents

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Robert Hur to special council in the investigation into Biden’s classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify for first time in the 118th Congress before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, March 1, the committee chairman announced Wednesday. 

Judiciary Chairman Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., announced that Garland will testify at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday of next week when the senate returns from recess as part of the committee's oversight of executive agencies, including the Justice Department. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden in the U.S. Capitol on February 7, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden in the U.S. Capitol on February 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images)

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INDICTS EIGHT ABORTION CLINIC PROTESTERS FOR FACE ACT VIOLATIONS

Garland has incurred multiple requests from Republicans on the committee to return to testify last year on several matters including protests against Supreme Court justices, and FACE Act prosecutions of pro-life protestors. 

The Justice Department on Wednesday indicted eight people under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or the FACE Act, for an incident that took place outside an abortion clinic in Michigan in 2020, adding to the growing list of the DOJ’s prosecutions of abortion clinic protesters.

Garland last appeared before the committee in October 2021.

Garland last appeared before the committee in October 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He answered questions then about his memo to Department of Justice employees addressing a federal response to violence and intimidation of school board officials — despite the National School Boards Association apologizing for the letter that inspired the memo.

The committee's then-ranking member, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, claimed that the DOJ memo had a "poisonous, chilling effect" on speech, as it specifically dealt with opposition to school board officials.

Garland defended the memo, claiming that it was a response "to concerns about violence, threats of violence, other criminal conduct."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

