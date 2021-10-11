AG Garland's son-in-law's education company promotes book featuring Bill Ayers

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s son-in-law’s education company promoted a book featuring an essay written by onetime domestic terrorist Bill Ayers .

Panorama Education, co-founded by Garland's son-in-law Xan Tanner, tweeted out a list of book recommendations for teachers to enhance their own "social-emotional learning."

"Looking for a weekend read?" the post reads, linking out to a book list . "Check out these 11 books for educators to enhance your own social-emotional learning." The post appears to have since been deleted but a cached version of it can be seen online.

One of the books recommended by Panorama Education is Teaching When the World is on Fire, edited by education activist Lisa Delpit.

The book is a collection of essays published in 2019 with an opening essay that was authored by none other than Ayers — a former co-founder and leader of the communist domestic terrorist organization the Weather Underground.

"You should know that the system you’ll be joining hates Black and Brown and poor kids…" reads the essay, which was first flagged by the Washington Examiner. "I have facial evidence that the system is organized to miseducate these children, and it includes the shameful lack of resources, enforced racial segregation, the dumbed-down and Eurocentric curriculum accompanied by a stifling top-down pedagogy, and arcane rules and routines that result predictably in social shaming and widespread exclusions."

"We face an urgent challenge, then, if we are to join humanity in the enormous task of creating a just and caring world, and it begins with rejecting white supremacy — not simply despising bigotry and backwardness, but spurning as well all those despicable structures and traditions," Ayers also wrote.

"It extends to refusing to embrace optics over justice, ‘multiculturalism’ or ‘diversity’ over an honest reckoning with reality — to becoming race traitors as we learn the loving art of solidarity in practice," he continued.

The book’s editor, Delpit, praised Ayer’s racially based essay as "a masterful ode to teaching when the world is on fire."

Ayers was a national fugitive during his time in the Weather Underground, and was recognized as a driving force in the organization.

The ex-terrorist signed the group’s manifesto and took part in several of the organization’s terror attacks, including the 1970 NYPD headquarters bombing, the 1971 U.S. Capitol Bombing, and the 1972 Pentagon bombing that made him and his wife fugitives before the charges were dropped due to FBI misconduct.

Ayers detailed his involvement in the acts in his memoir Fugitive Days. He also co-wrote another book that was dedicated to a number of people, including controversial figures such as Sirhan Sirhan, Robert Kennedy’s assassin.

Panorama Education did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

