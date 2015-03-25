Adult phone line 'intimate connections' transfers callers to ObamaCare

What do Obamacare and phone sex have in common? Answer: "intimate connections."

By dialing 1-800-382-5968 — a number that differs from Obamacare's line by just two digits — you can reach "our nation's little secret ... intimate connections."

An obliging voice gives you the option to press two to hear the phone number that President Obama read out during his press conference on the woes of healthcare.gov.

Press three, and the phone sex service transfers you to the government line. (Option 1, naturally, asks for your personal preferences and a credit card number to verify your age.)

