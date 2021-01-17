Trump must be barred from post-presidency intelligence briefings: Schiff

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday that President Trump should be barred from receiving intelligence briefings after he leaves office, an opportunity traditionally extended to former presidents.

"There is no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, not now, not in the future," Schiff told CBS' "Face the Nation." "I don’t think he can be trusted with it now, and in the future he certainly can’t be trusted."

Schiff claimed that U.S. intelligence partners withheld information because of Trump.

"There were, I think, any number of intelligence partners of ours around the world who probably started withholding information from us because they didn't trust the president would safeguard that information and protect their sources and methods, and that makes us less safe," he said. "We have seen this president politicize intelligence and that is another risk to the country."

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, echoed Schiff's sentiment during an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Friday.

The incoming director of national intelligence "will have to take a very hard look at whether Donald Trump should be given information, including any information that might be sensitive to the security of the United States," Comey said.

"The guy's a lying demagogue who you can't trust," Comey said. "You want to be very, very careful about what you give him."

"I'm hoping that he will have been stripped of the perks of a former president by being convicted by the U.S. Senate and barred from further participation in public office," he continued. "Maybe that will be a reason for them to cut him off entirely."

Former principal deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon advocated barring Trump from post-presidency intelligence briefings in an op-ed in The Washington Post on Friday.

"Every former president in the modern era has benefited from a unique national security perk after leaving the White House: routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information to support his continued involvement in advancing America’s interests. These briefings have been a matter of respectful convention and were granted by the new president to the old," Gordon wrote. "My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide [Trump] any briefings after Jan. 20."

Gordon said Trump will be different from other former presidents because of his plans to stay highly involved in politics.

"He leaves, unlike his predecessors who embraced the muted responsibilities of being a 'former,' with a stated agenda to stay engaged in politics and policy. No departing president in the modern era has hinted at or planned on becoming a political actor immediately after leaving office," she wrote.