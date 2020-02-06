Schiff says Bolton refused to submit affidavit during impeachment trial

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Wednesday said former national security adviser John Bolton refused to submit a sworn affidavit during President Trump's Senate trial about his alleged misconduct in withholding military aid to Ukraine.

Schiff told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that after the Senate voted to not call witnesses, Democrats approached Bolton’s counsel to see if he would be willing to give a written statement "describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct."

Maddow noted that Rep. Gerald Nadler, D-N.Y. told reporters earlier the House would likely subpoena him after Trump's acquittal.

Schiff added, “For whatever reason, he was willing to testify before the Senate but apart from that seems intent on saving it for his book. He’ll have to answer for that.”

Bolton shook the impeachment trial on Jan. 26 when the New York Times reported a leaked excerpt from his forthcoming book that said Trump explicitly linked the hold on $391 million in Ukrainian military aid to an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.

In early January, Bolton said in a statement he would be willing to testify before the Senate trial if subpoenaed to meet his “obligations both as a citizen and as former National Security Advisor.”

Democrats withdrew their subpoena during their impeachment hearings last fall when Bolton challenged it in court.

Schiff told Maddow “there’s been absolutely no decision made” about whether the House will subpoena Bolton.

Bolton has not commented on Schiff's claim.

The Senate voted to acquit Trump Wednesday, with just Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, crossing party lines to convict on the abuse of power charge.