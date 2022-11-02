Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Abortion rights protesters interrupt SCOTUS argument session

Three abortion rights demonstrators escorted out of Supreme Court argument session

Shannon Bream
By Shannon Bream , Bill Mears | Fox News
close
Dems’ abortion policy is not the ‘median view’ of voters: Robby Soave Video

Dems’ abortion policy is not the ‘median view’ of voters: Robby Soave

Democratic strategist Laura Fink and 'Reason' senior editor Robby Soave discuss abortion rights and how it is anticipated to impact voting this midterm election. 

Abortion rights protesters briefly interrupted a Supreme Court argument session on Wednesday and were escorted out of the courtroom without incident.

Three people in the audience stood up shortly after a lawyer addressing the justices had begun his presentation in a banking regulation case not related to abortion.

"Our right to choose will not be taken away," said one of the demonstrators. "Women of America, vote."

Neither Chief Justice John Roberts nor any member of the court said anything in response, and attorney Daniel Geyser quickly resumed his argument at the lectern facing the bench.

PRO-LIFE GROUPS URGE STATES TO STEP UP SUPPORT FOR WOMEN AFTER DATA PREDICTS 60K FEWER ABORTIONS IN NEXT YEAR

Prominent Democrats and their allies in the media have parroted the talking point that two Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade somehow "lied" during confirmation hearings.

Prominent Democrats and their allies in the media have parroted the talking point that two Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade somehow "lied" during confirmation hearings. (iStock)

Court police officers quickly moved to remove the protesters, who willingly left without further incident.

The court's Public Information Office later said that the three individuals were arrested and charged with violating Title 40 USC § 6134, which makes it unlawful to make "a harangue or oration, or utter[ing] loud, threatening, or abusive language in the Supreme Court Building," and Regulation 5.

The three were also charged with violating 18 USC § 1507, which makes it unlawful to demonstrate "with the intent of interfering with the administration of justice or with the intent of influencing a judge in the discharge of his or her duty," the office said.

OBAMA TAKES TO TIKTOK WITH ‘PAINFUL’ GET-OUT-THE-VOTE MESSAGE

The protesters were being processed at the court and will be transported to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's Central Cell Block, according to officials.

The protest came after the June high court decision striking down the nationwide, constitutional right to abortion in the so-called Dobbs decision. That ruling led to weeks of rallies and protests outside the court and at the homes of some justices.

Pro-abortion protesters march to homes of Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts in 'vigil' for Roe v. Wade Video

The courtroom reopened to the public for oral arguments when the court’s new term began last month. 

Democrats made 'strategic error' focusing on abortion ahead of midterms: Eileen Sobjack Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the first such protest interruption inside the building since the abortion decision was released.

Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Sunday. She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court. Her latest book is "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families"

More from Politics