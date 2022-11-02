Abortion rights protesters interrupt SCOTUS argument session

Abortion rights protesters briefly interrupted a Supreme Court argument session on Wednesday and were escorted out of the courtroom without incident.

Three people in the audience stood up shortly after a lawyer addressing the justices had begun his presentation in a banking regulation case not related to abortion.

"Our right to choose will not be taken away," said one of the demonstrators. "Women of America, vote."

Neither Chief Justice John Roberts nor any member of the court said anything in response, and attorney Daniel Geyser quickly resumed his argument at the lectern facing the bench.

Court police officers quickly moved to remove the protesters, who willingly left without further incident.

The court's Public Information Office later said that the three individuals were arrested and charged with violating Title 40 USC § 6134, which makes it unlawful to make "a harangue or oration, or utter[ing] loud, threatening, or abusive language in the Supreme Court Building," and Regulation 5.

The three were also charged with violating 18 USC § 1507, which makes it unlawful to demonstrate "with the intent of interfering with the administration of justice or with the intent of influencing a judge in the discharge of his or her duty," the office said.

The protesters were being processed at the court and will be transported to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's Central Cell Block, according to officials.

The protest came after the June high court decision striking down the nationwide, constitutional right to abortion in the so-called Dobbs decision. That ruling led to weeks of rallies and protests outside the court and at the homes of some justices.

The courtroom reopened to the public for oral arguments when the court’s new term began last month.

This is the first such protest interruption inside the building since the abortion decision was released.