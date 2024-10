Most Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) believe Vice President Kamala Harris will be more effective than former President Donald Trump on issues across the board, a new poll found.

The Monday poll from AAPI Data and the Associated Press found Harris leading Trump even on issues where other demographics favor the former president, such as economics and immigration. Harris leads on those issues 41%-34% and 42%-35% respectively.

Harris also holds a slim 39%-33% lead on crime. She is crushing Trump on her most popular issues, however. AAPI adults favor Harris 65%-16% on abortion; 64%-15% on race and inequality, and 59%-19% on healthcare.

The AP conducted the poll from Sept. 3-9, surveying 1,123 AAPI adults online and via telephone in a variety of languages. The poll advertises a margin of error of 4.7%.

The Monday poll comes as other polls indicate Trump is making gains with Black men, who are traditionally some of the Democratic Party's most reliable supporters.

The progress is getting a reaction from Democrats, with former President Barack Obama admonishing Black men for their lack of enthusiasm for Harris last week. Harris' campaign also announced an "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men" on Monday aimed at boosting financial and career prospects for Black men.

Obama, speaking Thursday at a Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh, referenced the surge in support among Black voters that boosted him toward victory in 2008 to become the nation's first Black president. He bluntly said he couldn't understand why Harris wasn't enjoying the same level of enthusiasm, noting that the hesitation was "more pronounced with the brothers."

"You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses," Obama said. "I’ve got a problem with that."

Speaking directly to Black males, the former president said that "part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

Black supporters of Trump were quick to rebuke the former president.

"President Obama’s recent call for Black men to support Kamala Harris based solely on her skin color, rather than her policies, is deeply insulting," the Black Men for Trump advisory board argued this weekend.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.