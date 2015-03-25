1pm Watch LIVE President Obama's Town Hall

During a town hall in Nevada, President Obama will lend a hand to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s (D) state, when the President announces funding to help families that have been hit hard by the aftermath of the housing bubble. The $1.5 billion funding will come from the Troubled Asset Relief Program or TARP and directed to those states – Nevada, California, Arizona, Michigan and Florida - that have seen the average price of homes fall more than 20% from the peak. The President will begin his town hall remarks at 1pm est. [foxlivestream]