Last Update February 2, 2015

1pm Watch LIVE President Obama's Town Hall

By Anne Marie Riha, | Fox News

During a town hall in Nevada, President Obama will lend a hand to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s (D) state, when the President announces funding to help families that have been hit hard by the aftermath of the housing bubble.  The $1.5 billion funding will come from the Troubled Asset Relief Program or TARP and directed to those states – Nevada, California, Arizona, Michigan and Florida - that have seen the average price of homes fall more than 20% from the peak.  The President will begin his town hall remarks at 1pm est. [foxlivestream]