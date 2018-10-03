Shannon Witte

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Craft beers that will melt away all your holiday stress.
The perfect summer beers.
These refreshing ales are perfect for warm weather imbibing.
Brew Crew's 2016 holiday and winter craft beer roundup.
Thirsty for some fall-flavored suds?
It’s time to sit in that pumpkin patch and enjoy a fall craft beer.
Perfect craft beers to pair with all your summer fun.
Here are 7 intriguing spring seasonal craft beers to bring you out of winter hibernation.
Try pairing the adult beverage with a childhood classic.
Tired of pumpkin spice-flavored everything yet? Neither are we. Here are nine of our favorite fall seasonal craft beers this year.