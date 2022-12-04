Robert Wolgemuth is a former president of Thomas Nelson Publishers, the founder of the literary agency Wolgemuth & Associates, and the author of more than 20 books.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Robert Wolgemuth is a former president of Thomas Nelson Publishers, the founder of the literary agency Wolgemuth & Associates, and the author of more than 20 books.