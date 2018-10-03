Ken Wytsma is a leader, innovator, and social entrepreneur. As the president of Kilns College, he teaches courses on philosophy and justice. He is also the founder of The Justice Conference - a yearly international conference that exposes men and women to a wide range of organizations and conversations relating to justice and the biblical call to give our lives away. Ken is also a church planter and the lead pastor at Antioch Church, as well as the author of two books, "Pursuing Justice" and the forthcoming "The Grand Paradox" (January 2015). He and his wife, Tamara, have four daughters. Find Ken on Twitter at @kjwytsma or on his website www.kenwytsma.com.