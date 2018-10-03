Linda Vega, a lawyer, has previously worked for the Department of Labor, and is currently in private practice. She was the first Latina to run for U.S. Senate in Texas in the 2014 Republican Primary.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Linda Vega, a lawyer, has previously worked for the Department of Labor, and is currently in private practice. She was the first Latina to run for U.S. Senate in Texas in the 2014 Republican Primary.