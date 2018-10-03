Lance Tarrance is co-author with S. J. Helgesen of "Breaking Republican
" (StephanHelgesen, June 7, 2015) and "How Republicans Can Win in a Changing America" (published 2013). He is also the founder of The Tarrance Group, and has been professionally involved in six U.S. presidential campaigns. He now heads up Tarrance Consulting
(TARRANCECONSULTING.COM
) in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Tarrance is a former member of the Board of Directors of The Gallup Organization. He was inducted into The American Association of Political Consultants Hall of Fame in 2013
along with David Axelrod and David Pflouffe.