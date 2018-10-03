Kevin Tracy

Expand / Collapse search
April 20, 2016

Bayside High, burgers at the Max and, of course, giant brick cell phones.  These are a few of the things that come to mind when thinking about the classic 90s TV show “Saved By The Bell.”  This Labor Day weekend, Lifetime takes a nostalgic look back at the show that changed the landscape of Saturday mornings and established Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowsik, A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, Lisa Turtle and Screech as America’s favorite teens.  

‘Shatner's World:’ Boldly going into theaters one night only
April 20, 2016

These are the voyages of William Shatner. His continuing mission to explore the strange world that is “Star Trek” fandom… or at least that’s part of his mission.  For one night only the man who will forever be known as Captain Kirk is releasing his one-man show, titled “Shatner’s World,” in select theaters around the country.  Through anecdotes, songs, jokes and even some poignant moments, audience members will experience William Shatner's phenomenal path from classically trained Shakespearean actor to cultural icon.

‘The Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes: Fans turned one classic line into tattoos
April 20, 2016

Cary Elwes played the main character Westley, aka the Dread Pirate Roberts, in the cult classic ‘The Princess Bride.’   Now Elwes has written a book of behind-the-scenes stories from his time on set called “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From The Making of The Princess Bride.” He introduced the book at this year’s New York Comic Con, 27 years after the film’s release, and noticed something new about some of the movie’s diehards.

Porn star says Chase shut down account because it was 'a risk,' hopes to sue
April 12, 2016

Layton Benton claims her bank closed her account without warning... because she does porn.  Benton, in an interview with TMZ, spoke about the Chase bank scandal that's rocking the porn biz. She, and several other porn stars, have gone public with claims that chase has been closing their bank accounts for no reason. She says the bank told her they were closing her account because "it's a risk" ... But never explained further.